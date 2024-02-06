Angela Nicholson’s Newly Released "Another Level" is an Encouraging Approach to Developing and Maintaining Healthy Habits
“Another Level” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Nicholson is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a starting point and useful tips and tricks that lead to lasting improvements in health and fitness.
Lansing, IL, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Another Level”: an empowering approach to nutrition and overall well-being. “Another Level” is the creation of published author, Angela Nicholson, who has been a registered nurse for over thirty years. She is also an Assistant Nursing Professor at a college in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. She attends New Life Covenant Southeast Church, where she is active in the prayer department, woman ministries, and community outreach. She lives in a suburb of Chicago. She enjoys hanging out with family and friends and travel.
Nicholson shares, “Another Level is an inspirational, step-by-step guide to improving health and fitness in doable increments. It encourages the reader to take small steps toward change to be the healthy person they want to be. It debunks the myth that changing from one place of health to another has to be difficult or exhausting.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Nicholson’s new book will encourage readers seeking to make a change and take charge of their overall health.
Consumers can purchase “Another Level” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Another Level,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nicholson shares, “Another Level is an inspirational, step-by-step guide to improving health and fitness in doable increments. It encourages the reader to take small steps toward change to be the healthy person they want to be. It debunks the myth that changing from one place of health to another has to be difficult or exhausting.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Nicholson’s new book will encourage readers seeking to make a change and take charge of their overall health.
Consumers can purchase “Another Level” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Another Level,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories