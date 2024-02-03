BadamiTV Announces Call for Submissions for "African American Short Films" 2024 and 2025 Episodes
Los Angeles, CA, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BadamiTV is excited to announce that it is now accepting submissions for upcoming 2024 and 2025 episodes of its nationally syndicated TV show, "African American Short Films." Celebrating over two decades of showcasing diverse storytelling and talent, "African American Short Films" has been a staple on network affiliates, independent, and cable stations across the United States. This unique platform airs as a one-hour television special, four times a year, across a 90-day cycle, offering filmmakers unparalleled national exposure.
A Platform for Emerging Talent
"African American Short Films" is dedicated to highlighting the best in short film content that highlights African American representation on screen. This program provides a significant opportunity for filmmakers to reach a broader audience beyond the film festival circuit and the internet. It's an excellent chance for creators to showcase their work on a national stage, presenting their stories to television viewers across the country.
Submission Guidelines
Eligibility: From comedy to drama and all the shades in between, open to all genres, the show welcomes submissions of short films with a runtime of under 30 minutes.
How to Submit: Filmmakers interested in participating are invited to email viewing links of their short films to submissions@badamiTV.com. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis, allowing creators the flexibility to submit their work at any time.
For 22 years, BadamiTV has been a pioneer in broadcasting, dedicated to showcasing the talents and stories of African American filmmakers to a nationwide audience. Through "African American Short Films," BadamiTV continues its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the film industry, offering a stage for voices that resonate with authenticity and depth.
Contact Information
For more information on submission guidelines and the show, please contact: Email: submissions@badamiTV.com
We look forward to your submissions and to another exciting year of exceptional storytelling through "African American Short Films."
Contact
BadamiTVContact
Lisha Rigney
323-428-1423
www.badamitv.com
lisha@badamiTV.com
