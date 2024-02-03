Introducing The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer: Elevating Client Services and Fueling Growth

The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer has officially rebranded to The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer. This decision comes as a result of the group's consistent growth and commitment to providing top-notch services to their clients. The new name reflects the group's mission to help their clientele achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.