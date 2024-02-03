Introducing The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer: Elevating Client Services and Fueling Growth
The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer has officially rebranded to The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer. This decision comes as a result of the group's consistent growth and commitment to providing top-notch services to their clients. The new name reflects the group's mission to help their clientele achieve their financial goals and secure their financial future.
Melville, NY, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer is excited to announce a change to their name. Going forward, the team will now be known as The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer.
This rebranding is a reflection of the continued growth and expansion of services that the company has experienced over the years. The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer has become a trusted and reputable name in the financial industry, and this name change is a natural evolution of the company’s dedication to providing exceptional services to their clientele.
With this new name, The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer will continue to offer the same high-quality financial services that their clients have come to know and trust. The team is committed to providing personalized and comprehensive financial planning solutions to help individuals and families achieve their long-term goals.
“Our new name, The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer, better reflects our commitment to our clients and our mission to be their trusted partner in building wealth and achieving financial success,” said Laurence Stanger, Managing Partner of The WealthPointe Group. “We are excited to continue growing and enhancing our services to better serve our clients and their evolving needs.”
The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer offers a wide range of financial services, including wealth management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and investment management. Their team of experienced and knowledgeable advisors are dedicated to providing personalized and tailored solutions to fit the unique needs of each client.
The company’s new name and logo will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks, and all future business activities will be conducted under the new name. Clients can rest assured that their existing accounts and services will remain unchanged.
For more information on The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer and their services, please visit their website at www.wealthpointegroup.com.
Media Contact:
Marc Levin
Director
The WealthPointe Group
516-391-4852
Marc.Levin@opco.com
About The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer:
The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer is a full-service financial planning firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their long-term financial goals. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable advisors, the company provides personalized and comprehensive financial solutions to fit the unique needs of each client. The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a leading investment bank and full-service investment firm. For more information, visit www.Oppenheimer.com/WealthPointe
This rebranding is a reflection of the continued growth and expansion of services that the company has experienced over the years. The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer has become a trusted and reputable name in the financial industry, and this name change is a natural evolution of the company’s dedication to providing exceptional services to their clientele.
With this new name, The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer will continue to offer the same high-quality financial services that their clients have come to know and trust. The team is committed to providing personalized and comprehensive financial planning solutions to help individuals and families achieve their long-term goals.
“Our new name, The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer, better reflects our commitment to our clients and our mission to be their trusted partner in building wealth and achieving financial success,” said Laurence Stanger, Managing Partner of The WealthPointe Group. “We are excited to continue growing and enhancing our services to better serve our clients and their evolving needs.”
The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer offers a wide range of financial services, including wealth management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, and investment management. Their team of experienced and knowledgeable advisors are dedicated to providing personalized and tailored solutions to fit the unique needs of each client.
The company’s new name and logo will be gradually rolled out in the coming weeks, and all future business activities will be conducted under the new name. Clients can rest assured that their existing accounts and services will remain unchanged.
For more information on The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer and their services, please visit their website at www.wealthpointegroup.com.
Media Contact:
Marc Levin
Director
The WealthPointe Group
516-391-4852
Marc.Levin@opco.com
About The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer:
The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer is a full-service financial planning firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their long-term financial goals. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable advisors, the company provides personalized and comprehensive financial solutions to fit the unique needs of each client. The WealthPointe Group of Oppenheimer is a subsidiary of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a leading investment bank and full-service investment firm. For more information, visit www.Oppenheimer.com/WealthPointe
Contact
The WealthPointe GroupContact
Laurence Stanger, Daniel Tacktill, Marc Levin
516-391-4852
www.oppenheimer.com/thestangertacktillgroup/
Laurence Stanger, Daniel Tacktill, Marc Levin
516-391-4852
www.oppenheimer.com/thestangertacktillgroup/
Categories