Authors Tim Blaisdell and Ed Urmston Sr.’s New Book, “The Athearn Collector’s Companion: Yellow and Blue Box Kits and Early 'RTR' Models through 2009,” is Released

Recent release “The Athearn Collector’s Companion: Yellow and Blue Box Kits and Early ‘RTR’ Models through 2009” from Page Publishing authors Tim Blaisdell and Ed Urmston Sr. documents the fascinating production of model trains.