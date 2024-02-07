Author Krishna Sri Campbell’s New Book, "How Molly Got Her Smile," is an Adorable Story About a Girl Who Learns to Accept Herself Despite What Her Bullies Say About Her
Recent release “How Molly Got Her Smile” from Page Publishing author Krishna Sri Campbell is a delightful story that follows Molly, a young girl who finds herself being made fun of on her first day of school because of her teeth. With the help of a kind teacher, Molly learns to take care of her teeth and rise above her bullies to find success and happiness.
Westbury, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Krishna Sri Campbell, an educator who teaches first and second grade, has completed her new book, “How Molly Got Her Smile”: a charming tale that centers around a young girl named Molly who is thrilled to attend her first day of school, but soon finds out how mean other students can be when they begin making fun of her because of her smile.
A California native who currently resides in Russian Mission, Alaska, author Krishna Sri Campbell has taught elementary school for eighteen years in the states of Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Alaska. The author attended Morgan State University and obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, in elementary education and curriculum and instruction with a concentration in special education. In her spare time, Krishna loves to travel, read, and spend time with family and friends and her dog, San Diego.
“After the untimely death of her Momma, six-year-old Molly grew up on a farm with her Papa, where her simplistic life consisted of playing with her favorite farm animals,” writes Campbell. “Molly’s ‘uniqueness’ became evident the moment that she entered formal schooling at the age of six. Molly never knew how cruel other children could be until the naive young girl entered first grade. Never having attended school, Molly eagerly awaited the first day to walk through those elementary school doors. After being teased and bullied, Molly wasn’t so sure that school was the welcoming place that she expected it to be. With the guidance of an observant and caring teacher, Molly is taught the necessary tools to overcome adversity and to love herself, flaws and all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Krishna Sri Campbell’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own childhood struggles when she was teased for having rotten teeth, much like the character of Molly. Through sharing her tale, Krishna hopes that “How Molly Got Her Smile” will help teach tolerance and give young readers in similar positions the confidence to learn to love their smiles and to know that beauty radiates from within.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “How Molly Got Her Smile” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
