Author Krishna Sri Campbell’s New Book, "How Molly Got Her Smile," is an Adorable Story About a Girl Who Learns to Accept Herself Despite What Her Bullies Say About Her

Recent release “How Molly Got Her Smile” from Page Publishing author Krishna Sri Campbell is a delightful story that follows Molly, a young girl who finds herself being made fun of on her first day of school because of her teeth. With the help of a kind teacher, Molly learns to take care of her teeth and rise above her bullies to find success and happiness.