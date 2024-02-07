Author Kathy Ward’s New Book, "Paisley the Panda's Best Day," Centers Around a Panda Who Spends One Rainy Day Drawing All Sorts of Things with Her Favorite Purple Pencil
Recent release “Paisley the Panda's Best Day” from Covenant Books author Kathy Ward is an adorable tale that centers around Paisley, an adventurous panda who loves to play outside, but enjoys staying in and drawing even more. One rainy day, Paisley takes out her purple pencil and begins drawing all sorts of things, and soon finds herself having the best day ever.
Wingate, NC, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Ward is a mother of three and a grandmother of one who has been married to her high school sweetheart for thirty-three years. She has completed her new book, “Paisley the Panda's Best Day”: a charming tale all about a panda who enjoys her day staying inside and drawing while it rains.
“Paisley the Panda’s Best Day” follows Paisley, a panda who loves to play outside and spend time doing all sorts of fun activities, like playing in the pool and going to the park. But on rainy days, Paisley enjoys staying inside and drawing with her purple pencil, letting her imagination run wild and coming up with all sorts of illustrations.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Ward’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion of making up songs and stories and will take young readers on a thrilling journey as they discover all the wonderful drawings Paisley can come up with throughout the day. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Kathy’s story to life, “Paisley the Panda’s Best Day” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, helping them discover all the fun that can be had even on a rainy day.
Readers can purchase “Paisley the Panda's Best Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
