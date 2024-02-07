Author Muriel Caldwell Pilley’s New Book, "Drum Mountain Tales and Plays," is a Series of Stories and Plays Based on the Author’s Experiences in Twentieth-Century China

Recent release, “Drum Mountain Tales and Plays” from Covenant Books author Muriel Caldwell Pilley and edited by Gail Pilley Harris, is a collection of stories and plays based on the author’s experiences as a child and later an educator and missionary in China and Malaysia.