Author Michael Shields’s New Book, "Teresa's Dress," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Gets the Wrong Idea from a Bible Story and Turns Her Entire City Upside Down
Recent release “Teresa's Dress” from Covenant Books author Michael Shields centers around Teresa, who received a beautiful dress from her grandmother for her birthday. After hearing the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, Teresa misinterprets the story and decides to never take off her dress, believing the dress makes her special instead of God’s love for her.
Ventura, CA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Shields, who has taught children’s Sunday school for over twenty years in churches around Southern California and opened young minds to God’s story in fun and heartwarming ways, has completed his new book, “Teresa's Dress”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who receives a beautiful dress from her grandmother and refuses to take it off, even to take a bath.
“What can happen when children misinterpret the truth of a most beloved biblical story?” writes Shields. “Find out as Teresa turns her town upside down in this zany tale. Discussion questions for further enjoyment and discovery are included at the end.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Shields’s new book is a heartwarming and silly tale about a child’s spontaneous misinterpretation of a Bible story and learning that the most important gift anyone can receive is God’s love for them. With brilliant and colorful artwork by illustrator Katie Murphy, a visual developer studying at Art Center College of Design, “Teresa’s Dress” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and listeners, inviting them to relive this exciting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Teresa's Dress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“What can happen when children misinterpret the truth of a most beloved biblical story?” writes Shields. “Find out as Teresa turns her town upside down in this zany tale. Discussion questions for further enjoyment and discovery are included at the end.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Shields’s new book is a heartwarming and silly tale about a child’s spontaneous misinterpretation of a Bible story and learning that the most important gift anyone can receive is God’s love for them. With brilliant and colorful artwork by illustrator Katie Murphy, a visual developer studying at Art Center College of Design, “Teresa’s Dress” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers and listeners, inviting them to relive this exciting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Teresa's Dress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories