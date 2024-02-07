Author Michael Shields’s New Book, "Teresa's Dress," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Gets the Wrong Idea from a Bible Story and Turns Her Entire City Upside Down

Recent release “Teresa's Dress” from Covenant Books author Michael Shields centers around Teresa, who received a beautiful dress from her grandmother for her birthday. After hearing the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, Teresa misinterprets the story and decides to never take off her dress, believing the dress makes her special instead of God’s love for her.