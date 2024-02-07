Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "The Bullying of Isabella," Follows a Young Girl Who Looks to God and Her Good Heart to Overcome the Bullying She Faced in School

Recent release “The Bullying of Isabella” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett is a captivating story that follows the struggles of a young girl as she endures bullying from her peers all throughout her school years. In the midst of her suffering, Isabella turns towards the Lord, finding the strength and drive to rise above her abusers and follow her dreams despite those around her.