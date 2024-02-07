Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "The Bullying of Isabella," Follows a Young Girl Who Looks to God and Her Good Heart to Overcome the Bullying She Faced in School
Recent release “The Bullying of Isabella” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett is a captivating story that follows the struggles of a young girl as she endures bullying from her peers all throughout her school years. In the midst of her suffering, Isabella turns towards the Lord, finding the strength and drive to rise above her abusers and follow her dreams despite those around her.
Hazard, KY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Collett, a loving wife and mother to two daughters and grandmother to five, has completed her new book, “The Bullying of Isabella”: a compelling and poignant story about a young girl who experiences intense bullying throughout her schooling, but learns to rise above it all through the help of her support system of friends and family, her faith, and her relationship with the Lord.
Born in Southeastern Kentucky, author Carolyn Collett attended school in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana through her elementary and high school years. The author enjoyed an incredible career of twenty-eight years before going back to college, earning her degree in Arts. Along with her writing, she loves to substitute teach at the local schools when she has the time. When not working, Collet enjoys traveling with her family.
“These are stories about overcoming bullying,” writes Collett. “Isabella was a little girl growing up, wanting to make friends and have fun. However, that differs from what happened—starting at an incredibly early age and continuing through elementary and high school years. Isabella became familiar with bullying. She always wondered why some other children wanted to hurt her and not be her friend. She kept an excellent, happy heart and loved them anyway.
“The purpose of this book is to help anyone who is experiencing intimidation. Harassment comes in verbal and nonverbal forms, and both children and adults need help from God to overcome and get through such challenging times. The little girl growing up in these stories had that help and came through to become a strong and successful woman. She wanted to share what Jesus had done for her and give him Praise and Glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Collett’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey as they follow Isabella through the worst years of being bullied, and how she managed to survive and find her place in the world despite the struggles she endured. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Collett shares her story in the hope of inspiring readers of all walks of life to be the best they can be in life, while honoring Christ and centering him in their lives.
Readers can purchase “The Bullying of Isabella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
