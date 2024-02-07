Author N.F. Wolfe’s New Book "The Cruise of a Lifetime" is an Enthralling Tale Following Two Families Who Become Entangled in Stopping a Dangerous Plot While on Vacation

Recent release “The Cruise of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author N.F. Wolfe is a riveting tale that follows the Parker and Stricker family who set off on their first vacation in years to celebrate finally being together again but soon uncover a massive conspiracy that only they can put a stop to.