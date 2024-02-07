Author N.F. Wolfe’s New Book "The Cruise of a Lifetime" is an Enthralling Tale Following Two Families Who Become Entangled in Stopping a Dangerous Plot While on Vacation
Recent release “The Cruise of a Lifetime” from Covenant Books author N.F. Wolfe is a riveting tale that follows the Parker and Stricker family who set off on their first vacation in years to celebrate finally being together again but soon uncover a massive conspiracy that only they can put a stop to.
Germantown, TN, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- N.F. Wolfe, who retired after over five decades as a medical practice administrator and now spends her free time writing and painting, has completed her new book, “The Cruise of a Lifetime”: a gripping novel that centers around two families that find themselves swept up in a nefarious plot during their first big vacation in years.
“Amid a sun and fun-filled vacation on a Caribbean cruise, a sinister plan is uncovered to keep an insurance company from failing,” writes Wolfe. “Follow the Parkers and the Strickers as they embark on their first vacation together from the French Quarter to Cozumel and Costa Maya and back to Louisiana for a tour of the US World War II Museum and see how they foiled the plan.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, N.F. Wolfe’s new book is a captivating thrill ride that will keep the pages turning as the Parkers and Strickers get swept up in a life changing adventure. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Cruise of a Lifetime” will leave readers on the edge of their seats with every twist and shocking turn, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Cruise of a Lifetime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
