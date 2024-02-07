Author Dayle Fuxan’s New Book, "Stuart's Surprise," Follows a Young Boy Who Wants a Younger Sibling and Trusts in God’s Plan Despite Setbacks and Disappointments
Recent release “Stuart's Surprise” from Covenant Books author Dayle Fuxan is a charming story of faith that centers around a young boy who wants a young sibling more than anything in the world. But after his mother loses the baby, Stuart continues to hope that God will grant his wish and provide his parents with a new baby.
Covington, LA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dayle Fuxan, lives in Covington, Louisiana, is involved in her church, and loves her two dogs, baking bread, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and anything outdoors. Her new book, “Stuart's Surprise”: is a heartfelt tale that follows a young boy who longs for a little sibling, but must overcome heartbreak before his wish can be fulfilled by God.
In “Stuart’s Surprise,” young Stuart is delighted when his mother tells him one day that he will be getting a younger brother or sister, something he has wanted for a while so he could have someone to play with. After all the excitement, Stuart is saddened to learn that God has decided to take the baby back to Heaven, and he must wait even longer for a new sibling. But after waiting and trusting in God, Stuart receives good news and finally sees his wish come true.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dayle Fuxan’s new book is a true story inspired by actual events that happened to the author’s nephew, Stuart, and weaves a beautiful story of the happiness that can occur when one trusts in God despite the disappointment they might initially face. With colorful artwork to help bring Fuxan’s story to life, “Stuart’s Surprise” will help to encourage readers of all ages to look towards God when faced with struggles in life, and trust that their Heavenly Father will be there to provide for them.
Readers can purchase “Stuart's Surprise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
