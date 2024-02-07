Author Dayle Fuxan’s New Book, "Stuart's Surprise," Follows a Young Boy Who Wants a Younger Sibling and Trusts in God’s Plan Despite Setbacks and Disappointments

Recent release “Stuart's Surprise” from Covenant Books author Dayle Fuxan is a charming story of faith that centers around a young boy who wants a young sibling more than anything in the world. But after his mother loses the baby, Stuart continues to hope that God will grant his wish and provide his parents with a new baby.