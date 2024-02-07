Author Kyle W. Elliott’s New Book, "I Made a New Friend Today," is an Adorable Story About a Beautiful Friendship Between a Young Boy and the Lord and Savior, Jesus

Recent release “I Made a New Friend Today” from Covenant Books author Kyle W. Elliott is an engaging tale that follows a young boy who has made a new friend in Jesus Christ. As he discovers all the wonderful changes in his life that occur after opening his heart to the Lord, he hopes that others too will do the same, as Christ longs to be friends with everyone.