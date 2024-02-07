Author Kyle W. Elliott’s New Book, "I Made a New Friend Today," is an Adorable Story About a Beautiful Friendship Between a Young Boy and the Lord and Savior, Jesus
Recent release “I Made a New Friend Today” from Covenant Books author Kyle W. Elliott is an engaging tale that follows a young boy who has made a new friend in Jesus Christ. As he discovers all the wonderful changes in his life that occur after opening his heart to the Lord, he hopes that others too will do the same, as Christ longs to be friends with everyone.
Elk City, OK, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kyle W. Elliott, a first-time author whose day job is drilling water wells and servicing water well pump systems in Western Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “I Made a New Friend Today”: a charming story that centers around a young boy who makes a new friend in Jesus Christ and is excited to share with others the incredible relationship that they share.
A native Oklahoman who currently lives in Elk City, author Kyle W. Elliot has found peace and has been set free by a life-giving relationship with Jesus Christ after a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction for all of his adult life. The author and his wife, Karen, both serve in the kids’ ministry at the Way Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. His passion is teaching kids the good news of the gospel and the love that our Lord has for them.
Kyle shares, “Jesus is my Lord! Jesus is my savior! Jesus is my friend! He wants to be yours too! ‘I Made a New Friend Today’ tells the story of the price He paid for our salvation and the life-giving relationship He wants with anyone who will believe. I hope you make a new friend today!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyle W. Elliott’s new book is a delightful and heartfelt tale that reveals the incredible gifts that can come about when one opens up their lives to Christ and forges a lasting bond with him. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “I Made a New Friend Today” is sure to inspire readers from all walks of life to seek out the Lord and gain a better understanding of what it means to have Jesus as a friend.
Readers can purchase “I Made a New Friend Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A native Oklahoman who currently lives in Elk City, author Kyle W. Elliot has found peace and has been set free by a life-giving relationship with Jesus Christ after a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction for all of his adult life. The author and his wife, Karen, both serve in the kids’ ministry at the Way Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. His passion is teaching kids the good news of the gospel and the love that our Lord has for them.
Kyle shares, “Jesus is my Lord! Jesus is my savior! Jesus is my friend! He wants to be yours too! ‘I Made a New Friend Today’ tells the story of the price He paid for our salvation and the life-giving relationship He wants with anyone who will believe. I hope you make a new friend today!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyle W. Elliott’s new book is a delightful and heartfelt tale that reveals the incredible gifts that can come about when one opens up their lives to Christ and forges a lasting bond with him. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “I Made a New Friend Today” is sure to inspire readers from all walks of life to seek out the Lord and gain a better understanding of what it means to have Jesus as a friend.
Readers can purchase “I Made a New Friend Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories