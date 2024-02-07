Author Deric Whaley’s New Book, "The Ride," is a Gripping Novel That Gives Readers an Insightful Glimpse Into Prison Life
Recent release “The Ride” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deric Whaley is a potent and exhilarating work that takes readers into the high-stakes world of prison life.
Chicago, IL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deric Whaley has completed his new book, “The Ride”: an original novel that details the experience of prison.
Author Deric Whaley writes, “Once the bus was filled, a door separating the driver from the inmates was pulled closed and locked by the driver. A seat to the right side of the driver was for his partner. The driver started the engine and pulled the bus up to a check point. A gate pulled open, and the bus pulled in and stopped. The gate closed behind the bus. An officer exited the bus and entered a checkpoint office. He retrieved two pistols. He holstered his and handed the other one to his partner who did the same. Then a gate at the front of the bus opened and the bus exited the compound to Division II. While we waited, most of the inmates discussed how much time they had received. They calculated time credited to their sentence with the projected good time they expected to receive to determine their out dates. Everyone was handcuffed to a partner and seated in twos on the blue bird sheriff bus. As we exited the county in route to Statesville, we had a sheriff car escort us onto the expressway. The siren were blaring loudly, and traffic was stopped. It looked like a circus as the two squad cars escorted four completely packed buses on to the expressway. One little boy about the age of seventeen years old; with braided hair shed a little tear down the side of his face.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deric Whaley’s eye-opening tale allows readers to see what unfolds behind prison walls.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
