Author Farrah Champagne’s New Book, “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours,” Holds a Series of Delectable Raw Vegan Recipes to Broaden the Culinary Horizons of Readers

Recent release “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours” from Newman Springs Publishing author Farrah Champagne is a collection of mouthwatering raw, vegan recipes designed to help readers discover the powerful benefits that raw veganism can provide. Along with each recipe, Farrah explains how she came to discover raw veganism and the ways in which her diet has greatly impacted her health.