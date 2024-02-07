Author Farrah Champagne’s New Book, “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours,” Holds a Series of Delectable Raw Vegan Recipes to Broaden the Culinary Horizons of Readers
Recent release “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours” from Newman Springs Publishing author Farrah Champagne is a collection of mouthwatering raw, vegan recipes designed to help readers discover the powerful benefits that raw veganism can provide. Along with each recipe, Farrah explains how she came to discover raw veganism and the ways in which her diet has greatly impacted her health.
Gwynn Oak, MD, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Farrah Champagne, an attorney who has been practicing raw veganism and juice feasting for more than sixteen years, has completed her new book, “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours”: an insightful cookbook containing a large assortment of delicious, raw vegan meals from the author’s daily menu that also reveals how following a raw vegan diet can make one look and feel better than they ever have.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Redmond, Washington, author Farrah Champagne suffered from health issues for many years before discovering the incredible benefits that a raw vegan diet brought her, all while improving many of the struggles she was facing. She has studied raw vegan nutrition and theory, participated in many raw vegan preparation classes, where she learned from and prepared food with raw vegan chefs, and participated in raw vegan lifestyle educational classes. The author has earned several college degrees including a Bachelor of Arts (BA), a Juris Doctor (JD), and a Master of Laws (LLM). Currently, she resides in Maryland with her husband, two kids, and pet German shepherd.
“About sixteen years ago, I started looking for ways to become healthy,” writes Farrah. “I suffered from asthma, hay fever, and obesity since the age of eleven years old and was looking for solutions. I tried vegetarianism and had lost some weight, but I still suffered from asthma and allergies. Not long after my switch to vegetarianism, I met the man who is now my husband. He had been a vegetarian for years, and our commonality led us to embark on a long-term health journey together. We began lifting weights heavily and trying different ways of eating. We would go on a raw food journey and juice feast for three weeks at a time and sometimes for a twelve-week cycle. During our juice feasts, we took herbs and fresh pressed juices and then would eat raw foods for weeks afterward. I had never felt healthier than when I was juice feasting and eating raw vegan. Salads became a big part of my life at this time, but I was still trying to figure out what would work for me long-term.
“For more than sixteen years, I experimented with fasting, vegetarianism, veganism, and even eating carnivorously to determine what worked best for eliminating my hay fever, asthma, and obesity. I went back and forth between those ways of eating until I finally discovered, through trial and error, what would work best as a lifestyle that supported my heavy exercise regimen and desire to eliminate my health issues.”
Farrah continues, “I have found success. I do not use inhalers anymore and have maintained my weight loss. I also continue to exercise three to four days a week with heavy weights and incorporate cardiovascular activity. I wrote this book so that you can use it as a tool to make your life easier as you embark on your raw food journey. By using my recipes, you can enjoy the raw food preparation process and the foods as you grow into eating more fruits and vegetables. I want to make your learning process easier because I am committed to helping people create delicious dishes that will help improve their current level of health!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Farrah Champagne’s educational writings will help readers discover the incredible world of raw veganism, and how to easily incorporate living foods into one’s diet. Through sharing her story, Farrah hopes that readers of all different dietary backgrounds will be inspired to dip their toes into the raw veganism world and experience her unique and delectable recipes made from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Redmond, Washington, author Farrah Champagne suffered from health issues for many years before discovering the incredible benefits that a raw vegan diet brought her, all while improving many of the struggles she was facing. She has studied raw vegan nutrition and theory, participated in many raw vegan preparation classes, where she learned from and prepared food with raw vegan chefs, and participated in raw vegan lifestyle educational classes. The author has earned several college degrees including a Bachelor of Arts (BA), a Juris Doctor (JD), and a Master of Laws (LLM). Currently, she resides in Maryland with her husband, two kids, and pet German shepherd.
“About sixteen years ago, I started looking for ways to become healthy,” writes Farrah. “I suffered from asthma, hay fever, and obesity since the age of eleven years old and was looking for solutions. I tried vegetarianism and had lost some weight, but I still suffered from asthma and allergies. Not long after my switch to vegetarianism, I met the man who is now my husband. He had been a vegetarian for years, and our commonality led us to embark on a long-term health journey together. We began lifting weights heavily and trying different ways of eating. We would go on a raw food journey and juice feast for three weeks at a time and sometimes for a twelve-week cycle. During our juice feasts, we took herbs and fresh pressed juices and then would eat raw foods for weeks afterward. I had never felt healthier than when I was juice feasting and eating raw vegan. Salads became a big part of my life at this time, but I was still trying to figure out what would work for me long-term.
“For more than sixteen years, I experimented with fasting, vegetarianism, veganism, and even eating carnivorously to determine what worked best for eliminating my hay fever, asthma, and obesity. I went back and forth between those ways of eating until I finally discovered, through trial and error, what would work best as a lifestyle that supported my heavy exercise regimen and desire to eliminate my health issues.”
Farrah continues, “I have found success. I do not use inhalers anymore and have maintained my weight loss. I also continue to exercise three to four days a week with heavy weights and incorporate cardiovascular activity. I wrote this book so that you can use it as a tool to make your life easier as you embark on your raw food journey. By using my recipes, you can enjoy the raw food preparation process and the foods as you grow into eating more fruits and vegetables. I want to make your learning process easier because I am committed to helping people create delicious dishes that will help improve their current level of health!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Farrah Champagne’s educational writings will help readers discover the incredible world of raw veganism, and how to easily incorporate living foods into one’s diet. Through sharing her story, Farrah hopes that readers of all different dietary backgrounds will be inspired to dip their toes into the raw veganism world and experience her unique and delectable recipes made from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Raw Vegan Plate: From Mine to Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories