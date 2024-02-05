Classic Albums Live Presents The Beatles: Let It Be
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents The Beatles: Let It Be by Classic Albums Live on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 8:00 PM.
New York, NY, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Remember when you used to listen to an entire album? When flipping the vinyl meant you were in store for more greatness? Founded in 2003 and now celebrating 20 years, Classic Albums Live has quickly earned a stellar reputation for perfectly recreating classic rock albums in its entirety, reproduced to be as true to the original recording as possible, and without costumes or impersonators. The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album live on stage, note for note, cut for cut.
The concert includes the original Let It Be album performed in its entirety followed by a set of Beatles classic hits. The Beatles’ Let It Be, released in 1970, contains many of the Beatles most iconic songs: from the title track “Let It Be,” “The Long And Winding Road,” “Across the Universe,” “I’ve Got A Feeling,” “Get Back” and more. Tickets are $45-$50 and may be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
