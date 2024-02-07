Author Nabila Altaf’s New Book, "A Place Called Why: A Novel," Centers Around Two Young People with a Shared History Who Must Navigate Through a World of Uncertainty

Recent release “A Place Called Why: A Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nabila Altaf follows Sahil, a nuclear scientist, and Zaina, who is wanting to advance her studies while struggling to avoid an arranged marriage. They find their worlds collide by fate that neither could imagine in a post 9/11 world which creates an improbable predicament for them both.