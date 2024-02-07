Author Nabila Altaf’s New Book, "A Place Called Why: A Novel," Centers Around Two Young People with a Shared History Who Must Navigate Through a World of Uncertainty
Recent release “A Place Called Why: A Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nabila Altaf follows Sahil, a nuclear scientist, and Zaina, who is wanting to advance her studies while struggling to avoid an arranged marriage. They find their worlds collide by fate that neither could imagine in a post 9/11 world which creates an improbable predicament for them both.
New York, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nabila Altaf, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Design from the University of Maryland, she has completed her new book, “A Place Called Why: A Novel”: a gripping story of two strangers who are brought together through chance and their common bonds, but must find their footing and navigate their lives both separately and together while global events leave their worlds in confusion and turmoil.
Author Nabila Altaf has worked in the field of interior design for most of her career while pursuing classes and workshops in literature and creative writing, both locally and internationally. She has grown up in the Washington, D.C., area and has traveled back to her home country of Pakistan regularly as well as India, where her parents originated from. Altaf has spent many summers of her youth going to the Swat Valley with her family, has been published in the Washington Post, and has written several essays and short stories. Currently she resides in Virginia with her family.
The synopsis reads, “Zaina and Sahil are living their lives and straddling two cultures that take them from Karachi and Islamabad to the Swat Valley and then back to Boston. He is a nuclear scientist studying and teaching at a prestigious university. She is fighting her way out of an arranged marriage and wanting to establish her career. They are two strangers who find common bonds but are caught in a web of mysterious incidents that throw their worlds into a tailspin of confusion and separation. These are a result of current events that resulted from the post-9/11 world that neither of them could have predicted. Their connection to the spirituality they experience in the Swat Valley brings all the answers to the question of why they are where they are and how to navigate out of the chaos. It all spans back to a lost history that they are both reminded of—one they will not soon forget.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nabila Altaf’s enthralling tale is the author’s debut novel, and will take readers on a spellbinding journey as Zaina and Sahil attempt to answer the important questions surrounding their lives and the uncertainty that the future holds. Expertly paced and poignant, Altaf weaves a character-driven experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Place Called Why: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
