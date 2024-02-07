J. R. Gale’s New Book, "Hitting the Ground Running," Centers Around a High School Quarterback’s Quest to Save the Girl He Loves After She’s Kidnapped
New York, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. R. Gale, who found her love for writing in the eighth grade and had written five books, a screenplay, and a musical by the time she was a junior in high school, has completed her most recent book, “Hitting the Ground Running”: a gripping story that follows a high school quarterback who must save the love of his life after she is captured by a dangerous scientist who plans on using her in a life-changing experiment.
Born a farmer’s daughter, author J. R. Gale grew up learning the value of hard work. In her first semester in college, she met the love of her life and now lives in a small town in Utah with her perfect husband and their two goofy dogs. The author is a sucker for good movies and spontaneous adventures, and writing is her biggest passion.
“Lucas Carter is the star quarterback with a bright future,” writes Gale. “There’s one problem though, he can’t get Karissa Anderson out of his head. He finally works up enough courage to ask her out and ensures everything goes smoothly.
“Seconds away from the perfect first kiss, Lucas is attacked and beaten mercilessly while Karissa is kidnapped by the brilliant scientist, Dr. Cole Coleman. He plans to use her for a unique project he’d spent his entire life working on.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. R. Gale’s book will take readers on a compelling thrill ride as they follow along on Lucas’s attempts to rescue Karissa from Dr. Coleman’s dangerous grasp. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hitting the Ground Running” will keep the pages turning and leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Hitting the Ground Running” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
