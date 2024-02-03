Marriott St. Louis Grand to Host Blues, Bourbon, and Beer Event February 22
Saint Louis, MO, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is excited to co-sponsor the Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event with the National Blues Museum on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Hosted by Marriott St. Louis Grand at 800 Washington Avenue, the event is an opportunity to enjoy soulful blues music and savor hors d'oeuvres, crafted bourbon, and local beer. It is taking place in the registered landmark Statler Ballroom, the former lobby of the historic Statler Hotel that opened in 1917.
The event starts at 6 pm, with live blues music from 6:30 pm to 10 pm by well-known St. Louis-area vocalist Charles “Skeet” Rodgers and his musicians. Robert Nelson from the National Blues Museum is the host and emcee for the evening.
Attendees can sip on a selection of carefully crafted bourbons known for their rich flavors and smoothness, including the hotel’s custom Maker’s Mark® 1917 Grand Reserve, and taste a variety of local and international brews. Delicious bites from the Grand’s own kitchen will complement the drinks, music, and overall experience.
Tickets are $25 each, and 200 are available. Each includes the blues performance, passed hors d'oeuvres, and one drink per person. Ticket holders will have a $5 valet or complimentary self-parking if they park at the Grand. To get tickets for the Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blues-bourbon-and-beer-event-at-marriott-st-louis-grand-tickets-796298749997.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
