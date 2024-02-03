Selleria Veneta Sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market
Selleria Veneta sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square on February 10, 2024.
Chicago, IL, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Selleria Veneta, an Oak Park & Winnetka-based boutique offering luxurious Italian clothing and leather goods, will be sponsoring a Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square. The market will showcase a variety of creative makers and local artisans offering distinctive gifts and delectable treats. Guests may find a thoughtful present for their Valentine, Galentine, or treat themselves as they indulge in an atmosphere of love and art while supporting local businesses.
- When: Saturday, February 10 from 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Where: Scoville Square Building – 137/139 N. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60301
- What: Enjoy refreshments & shop for your favorite Valentine / Galentine
Valentine Vendors include:
Selleria Veneta
Wee Mixed
Bri’s Bouquet
Practical Potter
Love Dot Global Luxury
Peggy Goodman Jewelry
Laksamee Jewelry
Social Work Sunday Tea
Skinny Piggy Bakery
Queen’s Touch LLC
The Complete Romanticist
Shop Scoville Square Shops include:
Selleria Veneta and Village & Vessel, Olive & Well, Filoni, The UPS Store and Avenue Nail Salon.
For the latest updates, check out their Facebook page at Selleria Veneta and share with friends.
About Selleria Veneta
Selleria Veneta curates and selects a small group of elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Our Italian artisans are well-established and work with other luxury fashion houses, but what you will find in our boutiques are their hand-crafted products made in limited quantities. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products and serve truly savvy clients looking for that quintessential, unique gift for themselves or someone special.
- When: Saturday, February 10 from 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Where: Scoville Square Building – 137/139 N. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60301
- What: Enjoy refreshments & shop for your favorite Valentine / Galentine
Valentine Vendors include:
Selleria Veneta
Wee Mixed
Bri’s Bouquet
Practical Potter
Love Dot Global Luxury
Peggy Goodman Jewelry
Laksamee Jewelry
Social Work Sunday Tea
Skinny Piggy Bakery
Queen’s Touch LLC
The Complete Romanticist
Shop Scoville Square Shops include:
Selleria Veneta and Village & Vessel, Olive & Well, Filoni, The UPS Store and Avenue Nail Salon.
For the latest updates, check out their Facebook page at Selleria Veneta and share with friends.
About Selleria Veneta
Selleria Veneta curates and selects a small group of elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Our Italian artisans are well-established and work with other luxury fashion houses, but what you will find in our boutiques are their hand-crafted products made in limited quantities. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products and serve truly savvy clients looking for that quintessential, unique gift for themselves or someone special.
Contact
Selleria Veneta / Hemingway District Oak ParkContact
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
Categories