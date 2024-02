Selleria Veneta Sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market

Chicago, IL, February 03, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Selleria Veneta, an Oak Park & Winnetka-based boutique offering luxurious Italian clothing and leather goods, will be sponsoring a Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square. The market will showcase a variety of creative makers and local artisans offering distinctive gifts and delectable treats. Guests may find a thoughtful present for their Valentine, Galentine, or treat themselves as they indulge in an atmosphere of love and art while supporting local businesses.- When: Saturday, February 10 from 11:00am – 4:00pm- Where: Scoville Square Building – 137/139 N. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60301- What: Enjoy refreshments & shop for your favorite Valentine / GalentineValentine Vendors include:Selleria VenetaWee MixedBri’s BouquetPractical PotterLove Dot Global LuxuryPeggy Goodman JewelryLaksamee JewelrySocial Work Sunday TeaSkinny Piggy BakeryQueen’s Touch LLCThe Complete RomanticistShop Scoville Square Shops include:Selleria Veneta and Village & Vessel, Olive & Well, Filoni, The UPS Store and Avenue Nail Salon.For the latest updates, check out their Facebook page at Selleria Veneta and share with friends.About Selleria VenetaSelleria Veneta curates and selects a small group of elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Our Italian artisans are well-established and work with other luxury fashion houses, but what you will find in our boutiques are their hand-crafted products made in limited quantities. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products and serve truly savvy clients looking for that quintessential, unique gift for themselves or someone special.