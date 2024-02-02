Dementia Society of America Named Winner of an Anthem Award for Its National Television PSA Campaign
Doylestown, PA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dementia Society of America® (DSA) announced it was named a winner in the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards for its national television Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign.
Kevin Jameson, volunteer, president, and founder of Dementia Society of America said, “We are honored that our PSA campaign has been recognized by the prestigious Anthem Awards. We are very proud of the impact it has had - and what it has done to raise awareness and educate the public.” The Dementia Society PSAs encourage viewers to request the DSA’s free guide, “The Big Umbrella,” which offers practical tips on understanding Dementia, planning care and enhancing brain health.
The Dementia Society was named a recipient of a Bronze Award for a Non-Profit Campaign in the Health category, with further program and award details featured on the Anthem Awards website. This year’s Anthem Award Winners were selected from a pool of over 2,000 submissions from 44 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).
As of November 2023, the Dementia Society PSAs achieved over 160,000 network and local airings and over 1 billion gross impressions, as reported by Nielsen Research. The PSA campaign has since been expanded to include radio stations nationwide.
“The Anthem Awards were born out of the desire to amplify and celebrate the voices that are creating sustainable change and to inspire others to take action,” said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager. “In a year where so much is at stake, it is incredibly important to recognize impact work and celebrate the progress happening globally. Congratulations to all of this year’s Winners.”
About Dementia Society of America (DSA)
Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is the nation’s leading volunteer-driven all-Dementias awareness organization. DSA provides an information hotline (1-800-DEMENTIA™), many online resources and an easy-to-use, web-based locator, which can assist families and individuals in finding valuable support near to them. DSA underwrites through its Ginny Gives® Grants Program, non-medical activities focused on: music and singing; dance and movement; the visual arts, touch, and sensory stimulation. The Dementia CARER™, Dementia SMART®, and Dementia QUEST® programs provide recognition to those who serve the Dementia community through meaningful care, innovation and research respectively. You can learn more about the Society at DementiaSociety.org.
About The Anthem Awards:
Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.
Contact
Make Nice MediaContact
David Gottlieb
631-766-2020
https://www.makenicemedia.com
