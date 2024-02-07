BJ Carlson’s Newly Released "Grandmother’s Pearls" is a Sweet Story of Family Tradition and Faith as a Young Woman Prepares for Marriage
“Grandmother’s Pearls” from Christian Faith Publishing author BJ Carlson is a delightful parable that shares the importance of patience, worth, and finding connection with God as an uplifting narrative unfolds.
Wichita, KS, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandmother’s Pearls”: a heartwarming story that shares important lessons of faith within a clever family narrative. “Grandmother’s Pearls” is the creation of published author, BJ Carlson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in the Midwest.
Carlson shares, “Have you ever wanted something so badly that you would do almost anything to get it even if it was only a cheap replica of the desired object when, in fact, the genuine article could easily be yours with just a little time and patience?
“In this world of instant gratification, it’s easy to acquire almost anything very quickly, but do these quick achievements lead to lasting fulfillment and happiness?
“This short, heartwarming tale is about a young girl, Katie, who is trying to make all her dreams become reality while staying true to faith and family as she prepares for one of the most important days of her life.
“Will she listen to her father who only wants what’s best for her, or will she choose her own path that could possibly lead to disappointment and despair? Join her on a journey of discovery about patience and worth…gaining treasures that are lasting and cherished.
“This is a great modern-day parable that will teach godly values to that special young girl or family in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, BJ Carlson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on their own family traditions as they race to see if Katie’s wedding day goes off without a hitch.
Carlson blends a fun, modern tale with key lessons of faith that will encourage and delight readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase “Grandmother’s Pearls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandmother’s Pearls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories