Newly Released "Saving the Streets of Chicago" But God, His Story in the Lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews is a True Story of God's Work in Helping Others
“Saving the Streets of Chicago His Story in the lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews from Christian Faith Publishing is an enjoyable and informative study of two visionaries who sought to make a difference for those of dire need in their west side neighborhood of Chicago, where gangs, drugs and violence were prevalent.
Chicago, IL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Saving the Streets of Chicago”: an uplifting message of hope for upcoming generations. As author Robert Burrows who tells the story shares, “This is the story of Reverend Roosevelt Matthews and his beloved wife, Mary, whose work saved many in one of the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods on Chicago’s West Side. But as Roosevelt emphasizes, it’s not his story but God’s story. In 1952, Roosevelt and Mary came to Chicago from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, as part of the Great Migration of six million Southern Blacks. Shortly after they married, Mary became a sixth-grade Chicago Public School teacher at Faraday Elementary where she taught for thirty years. With his teaching degree and certificate in hand, Roosevelt headed out to the Chicago Board of Education to be assigned the school he would teach in. But God had other ideas. As he walked down his front steps, he saw troubled youth in the street where gangs and drugs were prevalent. He suddenly came to an abrupt halt; struck with the Lord’s call to help these young people. Forgoing a career as a schoolteacher, Roosevelt founded the Albany Youth Center and Albany Baptist Church, which he and Mary ran for the next forty-five years. Roosevelt and Mary's greatest work was befriending, helping, and working with people of all races, colors, and origins. It is by helping and working with others that we can have peace in our neighborhoods, cities, countries, and the world.
“To this day, Roosevelt is still known as a wonderful man who cares for all of those around him. As one youth center attendee stated, 'The gangs in the area did not bother the kids who attended the youth center. They respected the efforts of Reverend Matthews and his wife to make the life of those kids better.' With the violence and racism in our country today, the work of Roosevelt and Mary is a big part of the solution.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, But God, His Story in the lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews’s new book will inspire a sense of purpose and action as readers reflect on the impact we can all have on our communities.
Consumers can purchase “Saving the Streets of Chicago” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saving the Streets of Chicago,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“To this day, Roosevelt is still known as a wonderful man who cares for all of those around him. As one youth center attendee stated, 'The gangs in the area did not bother the kids who attended the youth center. They respected the efforts of Reverend Matthews and his wife to make the life of those kids better.' With the violence and racism in our country today, the work of Roosevelt and Mary is a big part of the solution.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, But God, His Story in the lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews’s new book will inspire a sense of purpose and action as readers reflect on the impact we can all have on our communities.
Consumers can purchase “Saving the Streets of Chicago” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saving the Streets of Chicago,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories