Newly Released "Saving the Streets of Chicago" But God, His Story in the Lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews is a True Story of God's Work in Helping Others

“Saving the Streets of Chicago His Story in the lives of Reverend Roosevelt and Mary Matthews from Christian Faith Publishing is an enjoyable and informative study of two visionaries who sought to make a difference for those of dire need in their west side neighborhood of Chicago, where gangs, drugs and violence were prevalent.