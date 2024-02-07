Danny Jenkins’s Newly Released “I Want to be A Clown” is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Encourages Education No Matter What the Goal is
“I Want to be A Clown” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danny Jenkins is a celebration of a long-standing tradition in the performing arts that presents a clear look into the many facets of becoming a clown.
Nebo, KY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Want to be A Clown”: a delightful exploration of an often-misunderstood profession, is the creation of published author, Danny Jenkins.
Jenkins shares, “This book is about a young man whose career path is a bit different from most children’s. Although different, he has support from his family.
“He finds there is more to his chosen career than he realizes. He also finds there are choices to make, some easy and some difficult.
“The book conveys how we should support our children and the career choices they make. We as parents and grandparents sometimes want our children to follow a career path we think is in their best interest, forgetting they are individuals and happiness is as important as success.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Jenkins’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Petra Cavanaugh.
Consumers can purchase “I Want to be A Clown” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Want to be A Clown,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
