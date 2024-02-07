Pamela Chatterton-Purdy’s Newly Released "Birds in my Closet" is a Powerful Story of Family Connection and Self-Discovery
“Birds in my Closet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Chatterton-Purdy is a vibrant blend of engaging imagery and impactful narrative as a young boy falls into an eventful sleep filled with dreams depicting the power and wonder of our unique natures.
Harwich Port, MA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Birds in my Closet”: a beautiful message of our innate value. “Birds in my Closet” is the creation of published author, Pamela Chatterton-Purdy, a dedicated wife and mother who received an AA from Green Mountain College in 1961, and a BA from the University of New Hampshire in 1963. She received her MFA in Painting from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. For more information, visit www.chatterton-purdyart.com.
Chatterton-Purdy shares, “Birds in my Closet was inspired by an experience that the author’s husband, Rev. Dr. David A. Purdy, had with their adopted son of Black Vietnamese heritage. Hoang, age five, has squirreled himself away in his closet, feeling less vulnerable having slept on a mat in Vietnam. His mom and dad supply him with a sleeping bag in hopes that he will have fewer nightmares. He talks to his dad and expresses his struggle with being different from the other kids at school, where he is called Blackie and Cotton Picker. He has taped pictures of birds all over his walls from his Ranger Rick magazines. His dad crawls in beside him and asks, 'What if all these birds looked alike?' Hoang recognizes that it would be a pretty dull world. The boy falls asleep and dreams that he wakes up in a nest as a 'blooming full-feathered bird.' He soon discovers that every bird in Birdship County looks just like him! And so the adventure of finally discovering the value of his uniqueness begins.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Chatterton-Purdy’s new book will resonate with others who have found it challenging to find acceptance both socially and personally.
Consumers can purchase “Birds in my Closet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Birds in my Closet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
