I. Macfoy’s Newly Released “TWO IN ONE: Concealed” is a Powerful Memoir That Takes Readers Into a Woman’s Journey to a New Country and Renewed Faith
“TWO IN ONE: Concealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author I. Macfoy is an engaging personal memoir that examines the author’s unexpected challenges and blessings as she breaks away from dangerous conflicts and finds comfort in Christ.
New York, NY, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “TWO IN ONE: Concealed”: a potent reminder of the comfort and strength one can find in dedicated faith. “TWO IN ONE: Concealed” is the creation of published author, I. Macfoy, who is originally from Sierra Leone, West Africa, and moved to the US at a young age to pursue better opportunities and potential for her future. She currently lives in West Virginia and holds a BSN.
Macfoy shares, “Learn the struggles and challenges that came from a young girl traveling from one country to another to have a better life. She learns new cultural awareness, challenges, and how to deal with conflicts that came along the way. Learning from education to witchcraft done against her, she learns how to contemplate them as well as family suppression. Through faith, prayer, and trust in Christ, she was able to utilize her discernment but knew to get up and keep going even after falling. Read this, not just to learn, but to inspire you, identify cultural oppression, and gain wisdom to keep one from repeating the same mistakes another made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, I. Macfoy’s new book will inspire and challenge readers to break out of complacency and seek a present form of worship.
Consumers can purchase “TWO IN ONE: Concealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TWO IN ONE: Concealed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
