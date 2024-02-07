Missy Jo Crouch’s Newly Released “The Dump Truck Chicken” is an Entertaining Tale of Adventure from a Unique Perspective
“The Dump Truck Chicken” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missy Jo Crouch is a lighthearted fiction that offers insightful advice on the ways one can always find God no matter where they are.
Prattville, AL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Dump Truck Chicken”: an enjoyable tale of family, faith, and unexpected lessons. “The Dump Truck Chicken” is the creation of published author, Missy Jo Crouch.
Crouch shares, “A dump truck? A chicken? Who could ask for more? Join Scottie Jo for an exciting ride on the Builderman’s dump truck as she goes on her first big adventure! And learn that there are miracles all around us. We just have to take the time to enjoy them!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missy Jo Crouch’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Mary Wilks.
Consumers can purchase “The Dump Truck Chicken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dump Truck Chicken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories