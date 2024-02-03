New STEM Lyceums Webinar on Careers in Sports
High school students are invited to watch the video recording.
McLean, VA, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is offering high school students "The Science Behind Sports," a cost-free YouTube recording about the fascinating intersection of science and sports.
Distinguished speakers:
Megan Murphy, PhD, is Director of Health Promotion Management and Clinical Associate Professor at Southern Methodist University in the Department of Applied Physiology and Sport Management in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Murphy graduated from Texas Lutheran University with a BS in Molecular Biology and completed her doctoral work at University of North Texas Health Science Center in Biomedical Sciences and Integrative Physiology. At SMU she teaches undergraduate coursework in Physiology and is involved in Exercise Is Medicine, an initiative to increase physical activity in all campus citizens. Her research interest includes exercise and mindfulness as a method of stress reduction in college students.
Eli Olinick, PhD, is an Associate Professor in Operations Research and Engineering Management at Southern Methodist University's Bobby B. Lyle School of Engineering. He holds a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Brown University and earned an M.S. and Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from UC Berkeley. He is a 1984 alum of CEE's Research Science Institute. Dr. Olinick's research focuses on applied optimization and network design problems, securing over $2 million in grants. With twenty-eight published articles, he contributes significantly to operations research and network engineering. His leadership roles include past presidency of the INFORMS Technical Section on Telecommunications in the Dallas/Fort Worth INFORMS chapter, an Associate Editor for International Transactions in Operational Research and Networks, and a co-founder of the RIOT Sports website.
This online seminar is part of CEE's STEM Lyceums, a virtual club for high school students to learn about STEM professions and career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Industry professionals share innovative research and offer unique learning experiences, internship opportunities, and scholarship offerings for STEM learners. Meetings foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers. CEE's STEM Lyceums launch partners include Virginia Bio, United Negro College Fund, and the Urban League of Hampton Roads.
Watch the recording at https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center's mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
