Rachel Tolbert Smith’s Newly Released "Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven" is a Heartwarming Exploration of the Wonders of Heaven
“Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Tolbert Smith is an uplifting resource for aiding upcoming generations in understanding the realities of heaven.
Huntsville, TX, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven”: a message of comfort and encouragement. “Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven” is the creation of published author, Rachel Tolbert Smith, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Smith shares, “Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven is a book filled with joy and happiness and for anyone who wonders what heaven will be like when God calls us home.
“This was written to inspire joy and for us not to be afraid of leaving this earth. Heaven is paradise and a place where we all will be together again for those who believe in Jesus Christ.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. (Revelation 21:4 KJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Tolbert Smith’s new book will bring readers a helpful opening for discussing a complex and often confusing transition in life.
Consumers can purchase “Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mommy, Tell Me about Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
