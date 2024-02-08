A. K. Gentry’s Newly Released "An Awkward Inheritance" is an Enjoyable Christian Romance That Finds Unexpected Blessings Hidden in a Surprising Loss

“An Awkward Inheritance” from Christian Faith Publishing author A. K. Gentry is a heartwarming Christian romance that unfolds the enchanting tale of two individuals suddenly thrust together, navigating the challenges of cohabitation and farm life, all while discovering the transformative power of faith, love, and the unexpected blessings that come with embracing life's unpredictable journey.