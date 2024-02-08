A. K. Gentry’s Newly Released "An Awkward Inheritance" is an Enjoyable Christian Romance That Finds Unexpected Blessings Hidden in a Surprising Loss
“An Awkward Inheritance” from Christian Faith Publishing author A. K. Gentry is a heartwarming Christian romance that unfolds the enchanting tale of two individuals suddenly thrust together, navigating the challenges of cohabitation and farm life, all while discovering the transformative power of faith, love, and the unexpected blessings that come with embracing life's unpredictable journey.
New York, NY, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Awkward Inheritance”: a captivating adventure of self-discovery and overcoming unexpected challenges. “An Awkward Inheritance” is the creation of published author, A. K. Gentry.
Gentry shares, “Allie Mitchell owns half of the Mitchell Farm. Her uncle, Lee Mitchell, owns the other half. Life is pleasant and predictable for Allie until her uncle dies suddenly. Grief turns to dismay and anger when she finds out that Lee left half of his share of the farm to his wife’s nephew, Jacob Stone, who is a complete stranger to Allie. To make matters worse, Jacob is required to live on the farm for one year before he can sell his share to Allie.
“Awkward does not accurately describe how Jacob and Allie feel about their situation. Also, no one knew Jacob was bringing his six-year-old siblings, Mandy and Michael. Allie and Jacob find themselves in a whirlwind of tensions, misunderstandings, humor, friendship, and the possibility of romance. They must also overcome speculation and gossip in the small town of Whitlow and the interference of others who want to cause disharmony in their already uncomfortable situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. K. Gentry’s new book invites readers into a tale of love, faith, and the beauty that unfolds when two hearts come together amidst life's unpredictable twists, all with a backdrop of God's guiding grace.
Consumers can purchase “An Awkward Inheritance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Awkward Inheritance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
