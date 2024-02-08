Vanessa Valdes’s Newly Released "Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo" is a Sweet Story of Adventure and Unexpected Friendship
“Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vanessa Valdes is a charming story of a young girl’s eventful trip to the zoo where she finds being clumsy may just spark an unexpected friendship.
Miami, FL, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo”: a delightful and lighthearted reading experience. “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo” is the creation of published author, Vanessa Valdes.
Valdes shares, “To children of all ages, come and meet Amelia Grace. She is a unique girl with a big imagination. Come and join her with her pet dog, Andi, and her little hamster, Rosybell, as they go on an adventure at the zoo where she will meet many interesting animals and maybe make a new friend.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vanessa Valdes’s new book will charm young imaginations as readers race to see what awaits at the local zoo.
Consumers can purchase “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Valdes shares, “To children of all ages, come and meet Amelia Grace. She is a unique girl with a big imagination. Come and join her with her pet dog, Andi, and her little hamster, Rosybell, as they go on an adventure at the zoo where she will meet many interesting animals and maybe make a new friend.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vanessa Valdes’s new book will charm young imaginations as readers race to see what awaits at the local zoo.
Consumers can purchase “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amelia Grace’s Day at the Zoo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories