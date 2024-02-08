Esther Brant’s Newly Released “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith” is an Uplifting Resource for Personal Empowerment in the Pursuit of Full Trust in God
“How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esther Brant is an enjoyable and thoughtful opportunity for rejuvenating one’s spiritual walk and discovery of all God provides.
Sykesville, MD, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith”: a compassionate message of encouragement to all who seek to deepen their faith. “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith” is the creation of published author, Esther Brant, a practicing nurse consultant, coach, mentor, pastoral counselor, wife, and mother.
Brant shares, “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith will provide you with instructions on how to see God in every area of your life. Faith is believing in the impossible and trusting the God of possibility.
“Releasing your faith in God will allow you to learn about God’s character, his way of working, and understanding of God’s desire for you, which will result in a change of life.
“You will not only see the manifestation of God and his purpose in your life, but you will develop a life of prayer and gratitude as you release your faith in God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Brant’s new book pairs relevant scripture and impactful reflections that will motivate and strengthen one’s pursuit of connection.
Consumers can purchase “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Transform Your Life by Releasing Your Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
