Linda Salmons’s Newly Released “In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God” is a Thoughtful Devotional That Offers Insightful Prayer for Each Day of the Year
“In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Salmons is an empowering resource for prayer and reflection that pairs impactful personal thoughts, prayers, and scripture for daily inspiration.
Berlin Heights, OH, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God”: a potent reminder of the need to seek God in each day. “In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God” is the creation of published author, Linda Salmons.
Salmons shares, “We are all on a special journey traveling this road called life. Each day invites us to a brand-new adventure, some of it good and some of it not so good. In His Gentle Care gives us daily meditations followed by scripture references to help us along the way.
“Through these readings, one can come to appreciate the sounds and beauty of creation from an early morning sunrise to its setting, a gentle breeze or a howling wind, the smell of an early spring shower or freshly cut grass, along with the wonders of each season, much like the seasons of our lives.
“As we step into each new day, may we take with us all of the lessons we learned from yesterday and face all of the challenges that may come our way, trusting that God will be there to lead us and guide us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Salmons’s new book offers a straightforward approach to daily prayer that will help readers to nurture and grow their personal faith.
Consumers can purchase “In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In His Gentle Care: Mornings with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
