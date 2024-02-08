Vestine Ncungu’s Newly Released “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” is a Powerful Story of Survival
“The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vestine Ncungu is an emotionally charged look into deeply personal experiences as the author reflects on the challenges and blessings discovered along life’s road.
Fort Worth, TX, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide”: a fascinating and humbling memoir. “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” is the creation of published author, Vestine Ncungu.
Ncungu shares, “Vestine Ncungu was eleven years old when genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi people of Rwanda in 1994. The genocide wiped out her entire family: her parents, grandparents, and all her six siblings. Her source of hope throughout the massacre was believing God would make a way for her to survive and keep her family’s legacy alive.
“She believes that people were strategically placed in the path of her journey. With their support and encouragement, Vestine was able to make her way to the United States and experience new beginnings. As part of her life’s work, she assists new immigrants in her community transition into their new life. Vestine shares her story, both to inspire others to overcome hardships and to warn people of the destruction that comes from hatred when it is allowed to spread.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vestine Ncungu’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a story of perseverance and faith unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
