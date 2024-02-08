Vestine Ncungu’s Newly Released “The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” is a Powerful Story of Survival

“The Only Child Left: The True Story of a Young Girl Who Survived the Rwanda Genocide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vestine Ncungu is an emotionally charged look into deeply personal experiences as the author reflects on the challenges and blessings discovered along life’s road.