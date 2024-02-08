John Baptista’s Newly Released "Deceived" is an Impactful Discussion of the Dangers of Worldly Temptations
“Deceived” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Baptista is a powerful examination of key scripture and discussion of God’s promise as the challenges and pitfalls of our modern world are explored.
New York, NY, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Deceived”: a potent discussion of the many ways in which Satan attempts to lead believers astray. “Deceived” is the creation of published author, John Baptista.
John Baptista shares, “Praise God I was born and raised in a place and time which my extended family had little. There was never enough food, and clothing was sparse. I grew up without a father, though notwithstanding, having many females in the family, there were always men around. In this continual scenario, I was able to see what sin really is and how it takes advantage of the deceived, eventually taking their lives.
“I completed an online seminary course and improved my knowledge of God’s Word. I held church services in my home weekly, for over ten years. I have led many people to Christ and counseled them concerning how the deceiver was trying to rob them. I pray that God remembers that I shared the love he shares with me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Baptista’s new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of the need to be active in their faith and to trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Deceived” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Deceived,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
