Larry Gene Baxter Sr.’s Newly Released "Keep God in Mind" is a Thoughtful Message of the Profound Nature of God’s Unending Love
“Keep God in Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Gene Baxter Sr. is a challenge to the misconceptions of God’s connection with all of creation as the author explores the facts of God’s grace and commitment to mankind.
Newberry, SC, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Keep God in Mind”: a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing and trusting in God. “Keep God in Mind” is the creation of published author, Larry Gene Baxter Sr., a dedicated husband of over thirty years, proud father of six, and doting grandfather to currently thirteen grandchildren.
Baxter shares, “The reason I wrote this book is because I know God loves us, and no matter what turmoil we face in life, his love will always save us. All we have to do is have faith. I know that the devil wants us to stray from the essence of the Creator. I wrote this so people will know the difference between God’s purpose for our salvation and the devil’s wicked plot against us. God is a loving God, and he will never leave or forsake us. We need to get a better understanding of God’s grace instead of falling victim to our own selfish ways. God bless!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Gene Baxter Sr.’s new book will empower the spirit as readers consider the heartfelt message found within.
Consumers can purchase “Keep God in Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keep God in Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Baxter shares, “The reason I wrote this book is because I know God loves us, and no matter what turmoil we face in life, his love will always save us. All we have to do is have faith. I know that the devil wants us to stray from the essence of the Creator. I wrote this so people will know the difference between God’s purpose for our salvation and the devil’s wicked plot against us. God is a loving God, and he will never leave or forsake us. We need to get a better understanding of God’s grace instead of falling victim to our own selfish ways. God bless!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Gene Baxter Sr.’s new book will empower the spirit as readers consider the heartfelt message found within.
Consumers can purchase “Keep God in Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keep God in Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories