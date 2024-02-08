Gail Mansfield’s Newly Released “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” is a Potent Memoir
“The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Mansfield is an emotionally charged collection of personal experiences that will share a message of comfort for anyone who has lost a child.
Independence, MO, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner”: a thoughtful testimony that offers readers an intimate look into a mother’s grief and healing journey. “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” is the creation of published author, Gail Mansfield, a proud mother and grandmother who resides in Missouri.
Mansfield shares, “My Christian friends, this book is based on a true story about families, heartaches, miracles, faith, believers, healing, growing, and knowing the Lord and the path we all travel down when we have lost a child or children.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Mansfield’s new book presents a deeply personal journey of faith as a story of loss, healing, and unexpected blessings unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
