Gail Mansfield’s Newly Released “The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” is a Potent Memoir

“The True Story of How Jesus Reunited Me in Many Ways with My Daughter Misty Mansfield Horner” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Mansfield is an emotionally charged collection of personal experiences that will share a message of comfort for anyone who has lost a child.