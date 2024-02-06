Laura Nardozzi’s New Book, "Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits," is a Delightful Series of Messy Situations Parents of Toddlers Often Face
Victor, NY, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Laura Nardozzi, a stay-at-home mom of three, has completed her most recent book, “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits”: a charming story about the hilarious misadventures of toddles and the messes they can often get into.
A first-time author, Laura Nardozzi lives in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York with her family. Her inspiration for writing this book is based on true events in her day-to-day life, in particular with her ever curious middle child. Potty training her was the stuff of nightmares and lasted for the better part of a year, and after realizing that most people were entertained by her obvious misfortunes and “poop-tastrophies,” the author decided to share them in a book. She hopes to have more books as her children age and present her with more material.
Nardozzi shares, “Helping your toddler to navigate the world is usually messy. The way they explore their world can be downright disgusting. So many moments parents are presented with two choices: to laugh or to cry. Since we usually have no control over the sneaky disgusting things that they do, laughing is our only real option for day-to-day survival. Like all things in life, knowing you aren’t alone is crucial. While we all love our children fiercely, ‘Poop Is Not for Painting’ keeps it real and completely relatable for those of us in the trenches of parenting a toddler!”
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Nardozzi’s book is an adorable and hilarious read that parents and children alike can enjoy as they discover the common messes and situations toddlers often find themselves in. With colorful artwork to help bring Nardozzi’s tale to life, “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits” will leave readers of all ages in stitches with each turn of the page, all while helping parents know they are not alone in their struggles of raising toddlers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A first-time author, Laura Nardozzi lives in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York with her family. Her inspiration for writing this book is based on true events in her day-to-day life, in particular with her ever curious middle child. Potty training her was the stuff of nightmares and lasted for the better part of a year, and after realizing that most people were entertained by her obvious misfortunes and “poop-tastrophies,” the author decided to share them in a book. She hopes to have more books as her children age and present her with more material.
Nardozzi shares, “Helping your toddler to navigate the world is usually messy. The way they explore their world can be downright disgusting. So many moments parents are presented with two choices: to laugh or to cry. Since we usually have no control over the sneaky disgusting things that they do, laughing is our only real option for day-to-day survival. Like all things in life, knowing you aren’t alone is crucial. While we all love our children fiercely, ‘Poop Is Not for Painting’ keeps it real and completely relatable for those of us in the trenches of parenting a toddler!”
Published by Fulton Books, Laura Nardozzi’s book is an adorable and hilarious read that parents and children alike can enjoy as they discover the common messes and situations toddlers often find themselves in. With colorful artwork to help bring Nardozzi’s tale to life, “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits” will leave readers of all ages in stitches with each turn of the page, all while helping parents know they are not alone in their struggles of raising toddlers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories