Abdulkadir Ali’s New Book, “The Covert Genocide: Tragedy of a Nation Downtrodden,” Reveals the Horrific Genocide of the Somali Region of Ethiopia During the 2010s
St. Paul, MN, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Abdulkadir Ali, an engineer with a master’s degree from the University of Reading-England who currently works in the voluntary sector or charitable work in the Somali Region of Ethiopia, has completed his most recent book, “The Covert Genocide: Tragedy of a Nation Downtrodden”: an eye-opening look at the horrors that occurs in Ethiopia’s Somali region and the far reaching effects that still impact the region generations later.
“The Covert Genocide” is the first comprehensive account of the horrors that befell Ethiopia’s Somali region during the reign of Abdi Mohamoud Omar-commonly known as Abdi iley-who ruled over the Somali inhabited parts of Ethiopia between 2010 and 2018.
In this book, Abdulkadir Ali “Bureida” offers an incisive assessment of the Abdi iley years, and how his reign of terror claimed the lives of thousands of Somalis in Ethiopia and left long lasting physical, mental, and social scars on a good part of the community.
Ali shares, “The book is the result of interviews conducted with real victims and people who had worked with Abdi iley, including some perpetrators. It was not an easy task. Jail Ogaden may be the symbol of the oppressive regime, but it is only one of the thousands of similar places in the region. The worst affected areas in the region were, actually, worse than Jail Ogaden. More than being the eyes and ears of Abdi iley’s regime, the military and Liyu were operated by his ‘unbridled wolves’ who, apart from torturing the people, helped themselves to the state coffers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Abdulkadir Ali’s book draws upon over 700 interviews with witnesses and survivors to provide readers with an insider’s account of the atrocities, arbitrary violence and terror that were the hallmark of the Abdi iley period. Making use of history, philosophy, psychology, and his first-hand observations as a prisoner of conscience in the infamous Jail Ogaden, the author sheds light both on the systematic human rights abuses by Abdi iley’s officials and paramilitary "Liyu" or special police and the broad political context, which enabled it.
Equal part historical account, political account, political analysis and human rights reporting, “The Covert Genocide” offers crucial testimony of the Abdi iley period and serves as a powerful tribute to the victims of state sponsored violence, while serving as a reminder that accountability for the many injustices committed continues to be wanting.
