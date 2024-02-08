Author Waulee Evans’ New Book, "25 To Life," is the Experiences of a Former Corrections Officer and How He Viewed It
Recent release “25 To Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Waulee Evans dictates the time he spent as a corrections officer and what he witnessed both for the incarcerated people and his fellow officers.
New York, NY, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Waulee Evans has completed his new book, “25 To Life”: a gripping recollection from the author as he recalls 25 years of service as a corrections officer in the Department of Corrections, showcasing how jail affects both the inmates and the officers in a mirrored way, leading to long standing damage for all parties.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Waulee Evans insightful tale puts you in the shoes of a corrections officer, from the minute you walk through the doors and down the halls, a life changing situation could come your way, because no one is immune to the threat of being injured, the disrespect, or just the raw violence that can happen in that institution.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "25 To Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
