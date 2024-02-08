Author Sharon Landry’s New Book, "Song of the Morning," Centers Around a Young Nurse Serving in England During the Second World War as She Falls for One of Her Patients
Recent release “Song of the Morning” from Covenant Books author Sharon Landry is a moving story of a young nurse named Susan Wilcox who is shipped off to England to help care for the wounded soldiers of World War II. After falling for one the soldiers she is caring for, Susan finds herself on the front lines, wondering if she'll survive long enough to return home and be reunited with her love.
Kenbridge, VA, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Landry, who currently lives in southside Virginia and enjoys reading, road trips, and spending time with her six nieces and nephews, has completed her new book, “Song of the Morning”: captivating historical fiction that follows a young nurse who finds herself falling in love with a patient while serving on the front lines in the European theater of the Second World War.
Landry writes, “New York City, 1941. Susan Wilcox lives a fairly comfortable life. She has a wonderful family and her nursing position at a local hospital, and then comes the war. With the world turned upside down, Susan chooses to join the newly formed Army Nurse Corps and do what she can to bring the boys home.
“While stationed at a hospital camp in England, she nurses Captain Ricky Murphy back to health. Can it be love at first sight? Soon called to the front lines, she is faced with the horrors of war and being caught in between enemy lines. Will she and her loved ones make it home alive to bask in the song of the morning?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Landry’s new book is a beautiful and touching tale about the enduring power of love, even in the face of uncertainty and strife that war can bring about. Expertly paced and character-driven, Landry weaves a heartfelt and spellbinding experience that readers won’t be able to put down until the very last page.
Readers can purchase “Song of the Morning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
