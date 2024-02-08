Author Sharon Landry’s New Book, "Song of the Morning," Centers Around a Young Nurse Serving in England During the Second World War as She Falls for One of Her Patients

Recent release “Song of the Morning” from Covenant Books author Sharon Landry is a moving story of a young nurse named Susan Wilcox who is shipped off to England to help care for the wounded soldiers of World War II. After falling for one the soldiers she is caring for, Susan finds herself on the front lines, wondering if she'll survive long enough to return home and be reunited with her love.