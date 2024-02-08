Author Stanley Jackson’s New Book, "No Hell Before the Resurrection or the Judgment," is a Fascinating In-Depth Analysis of the Bible That Explores a Common Misconception
Recent release “No Hell Before the Resurrection or the Judgment” from Covenant Books author Stanley Jackson is an exploration of one of the biggest misunderstandings spread by casual Bible-readers today: that sinners are currently residing in the eternal punishment of hell. Through close analysis of God’s word, Jackson breaks down the reality of Judgment.
Las Vegas, NV, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stanley Jackson, a gifted evangelist committed to spreading the word of God to those who are lost, has completed his new book, “No Hell Before the Resurrection or the Judgment”: a challenging yet informative read that reveals the truth about salvation straight from the Scripture.
“As far back as I can remember, I’ve heard people say that a person either goes immediately to heaven or to hell when they die,” writes Jackson. “However, the more important question is, did Jesus and His apostles actually say that? Did they preach or teach that to others who were disciples of Christ? If you have read my previous book, which is titled ‘No Heaven Before the Resurrection,’ you would know that my beliefs are Bible-based. What I believe about Jesus, God the Father, the Holy Ghost, life, death, salvation, and all things that are relative to God and salvation, are all based, first and foremost, on what the Bible says or reveals. And because I believe the Bible, I have no reason to believe something that the Bible doesn’t say or soundly support, such as believing that all recipients of salvation will immediately enter heaven after death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stanley Jackson’s new book presents biblical facts that refute what some Christians have been told about judgment day and the afterlife. Through scripture analysis, Jackson has come to the conclusion that no one is presently “burning in hell.” For the eternal punishment of hell to occur, Christ must first return.
The Bible clearly states that only after Christ raises the dead and completes the Judgment can eternal punishment be a reality, so why have so many casual Bible-readers come to accept the false assumption that sinners are currently in hell? Jackson presents what the Bible actually says about death and salvation, putting an end to the misconception once and for all. The author hopes that his teachings will embolden the believer and inspire those without Christ to receive Him in their hearts.
Readers can purchase “No Hell Before the Resurrection or the Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“As far back as I can remember, I’ve heard people say that a person either goes immediately to heaven or to hell when they die,” writes Jackson. “However, the more important question is, did Jesus and His apostles actually say that? Did they preach or teach that to others who were disciples of Christ? If you have read my previous book, which is titled ‘No Heaven Before the Resurrection,’ you would know that my beliefs are Bible-based. What I believe about Jesus, God the Father, the Holy Ghost, life, death, salvation, and all things that are relative to God and salvation, are all based, first and foremost, on what the Bible says or reveals. And because I believe the Bible, I have no reason to believe something that the Bible doesn’t say or soundly support, such as believing that all recipients of salvation will immediately enter heaven after death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stanley Jackson’s new book presents biblical facts that refute what some Christians have been told about judgment day and the afterlife. Through scripture analysis, Jackson has come to the conclusion that no one is presently “burning in hell.” For the eternal punishment of hell to occur, Christ must first return.
The Bible clearly states that only after Christ raises the dead and completes the Judgment can eternal punishment be a reality, so why have so many casual Bible-readers come to accept the false assumption that sinners are currently in hell? Jackson presents what the Bible actually says about death and salvation, putting an end to the misconception once and for all. The author hopes that his teachings will embolden the believer and inspire those without Christ to receive Him in their hearts.
Readers can purchase “No Hell Before the Resurrection or the Judgment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories