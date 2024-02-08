Author Lauren Breaux’s New Book, “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too,” Explores How the Author’s Autism is Part of God’s Plan for Her
Recent release “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too” from Covenant Books author Lauren Breaux, written with Barb and Matt Breaux, is a heartfelt tale that reveals what the author’s life is like living with autism, and the ways in which her relationship with God provides hope and strength in the face of her daily challenges.
North Fond du Lac, WI, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Breaux, written with Barb and Matt Breaux, has completed her new book, “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too”: a story that reveals how Lauren’s autism affects her daily life, and how her faith in Christ has helped her to overcome her struggles in order to see how she fits into God’s grand design.
Author Lauren Breaux is twenty-eight years old and lives at home in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, with her mom, dad, and thirty-four-year-old brother Tony, who is also on the autism spectrum. Lauren can usually be found with her iPad nearby, playing with her cat Kiddo, or on a swing outside. She has a wonderful sense of humor and loves to laugh and make others laugh. Despite her many challenges, she is a determined, sensitive, and loving girl.
“Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too” reveals how God created Lauren to be like himself, seeing her before she was born and scheduling each day of her life before she began to breathe. Every day was recorded in his book. Lauren’s autism is not a tragedy. It is part of God’s plan for her life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lauren Breaux’s new book shares common autistic characteristics and how her family works together to manage those characteristics. Most importantly, readers will explore how their faith in Jesus offers them help and hope, accompanied by Bible verses affirming God’s promises for every challenge.
Readers can purchase “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
