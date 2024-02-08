Author Lauren Breaux’s New Book, “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too,” Explores How the Author’s Autism is Part of God’s Plan for Her

Recent release “Hi, I'm Lauren And I Have Autism But- I Have Jesus Too” from Covenant Books author Lauren Breaux, written with Barb and Matt Breaux, is a heartfelt tale that reveals what the author’s life is like living with autism, and the ways in which her relationship with God provides hope and strength in the face of her daily challenges.