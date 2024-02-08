Author Lawrence Murray, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Close Conversations,” is a Fascinating Exploration of Sex, the Sexless Marriage, and Marital Satisfaction
Recent release “Close Conversations” from Page Publishing author Lawrence Murray, Ph.D. is a psychological and sociological probe into sex, the sexless marriage, and marital satisfaction in the 21st century.
Edmond, OK, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Murray, Ph.D., who has worked in the trenches of clinical psychology and multicultural community Mental Health for over 20 years, has completed his new book, “Close Conversations”: a sociological and psychological probe into sex, sexlessness in marriage, and marital satisfaction in general.
Author Lawrence Murray, Ph.D., has worked at several universities, and he has served as a staff research associate at UCLA. Dr. Murray was also an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Oklahoma Christian University for the last fourteen years. He currently teaches at the historically Black College, Langston University, and is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Central Oklahoma. He is the CEO of Dr. Murray’s Mental Health Consultation Services, facilitating psychological, sociological & psycho-educational workshops and development. He has conducted keynote addresses at conferences, corporations, and universities around the globe. He also avails himself to key clients and the stigmatized community with a range of therapeutic services. Lawrence masterfully opens the conversation of sex and examines the multi-faceted aspects of sexlessness in singles and married individuals.
In addition to his psychological training, Lawrence is proficient in the sociocultural language of the 21st century, which places him and his valuable expertise in high demand. Lawrence is fully invested in individuals, couples, and relationship dynamics and knows how to lower the stigmata so that individuals can open the dialogue to find safe places. His theological training has made him more aware of this necessary dialogue, and he pushes the dialogue out of dogmatism into a reality that permeates all societies.
Murray writes, “It is no secret, I set out to write a book about the probing topics in the mind that one would rarely discuss or talk about. It is my belief that if I write this book, my transparency will encourage people all over the world to identify with the perplexing thoughts that trouble their own psyche regarding Sexuality and Marital Satisfaction. Let’s first admit that there are a variety of variables that contribute to marital satisfaction; So, my goal is not to identify the top 10 and then develop a strategy to avoid dissatisfaction. That may be a good book! I simply want to probe deeper into not only Marital Satisfaction, but why some would feign satisfaction and remain dissatisfied? How and why do most marriages journey down sexless avenue? Just the very idea that you’re not the only one is a liberating force.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lawrence Murray, Ph.D.’s compelling work is a revelatory, eye-opening look into sex in each of its forms; likes, interests, or fetishes, and how those individual ideologies were formed.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Close Conversations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
