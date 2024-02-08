Author J.W. Marvel’s New Book, "The Ancients: Tritogeneia," is a Thrilling Story That Presents a Dark and Gritty Side of the Olympians in the Modern Day
Recent release “The Ancients: Tritogeneia” from Page Publishing author J.W. Marvel invites readers to witness the action, drama, betrayal, and in-depth emotion of characters.
New York, NY, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.W. Marvel, who has had a mind for creativity to invent stories since childhood, has completed his new book, “The Ancients: Tritogeneia”: a gripping and potent fantasy novel that plunges readers into the world of the Olympians.
Author J.W. Marvel born in Phoenix, Arizona, is a Christian, a gamer, an all-around geek, an avid reader and writer, but most importantly, a father. “The Ancients: Tritogeneia” is his first adventure into writing a book, and he is thrilled to share his stories with the world. He dedicates his first book to his father, James Davis Sr., who passed away on February 3, 2022.
Marvel writes, “Among the heavens exists the law of the gods. Zeus, king of Olympus, believes that the world has forgotten him and his fellow Olympians and, therefore, executes judgment to destroy half the population, which goes against the sacred law. The wise council of the gods, Athena, cannot accept her father’s judgment, and with the Olympians picking sides between Zeus and Athena, a war ensues. The goddess of wisdom, along with her allies, embarks on adventures that will have battles shake all of Gaea and the cosmos for the sake of mankind. She must find allies outside the Olympians to help her fight and for a chance at being victorious against the great mountain of Olympus.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.W. Marvel’s spellbinding tale offers a fascinating take on the stories of the Olympians, bringing them into the modern day.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Ancients: Tritogeneia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author J.W. Marvel born in Phoenix, Arizona, is a Christian, a gamer, an all-around geek, an avid reader and writer, but most importantly, a father. “The Ancients: Tritogeneia” is his first adventure into writing a book, and he is thrilled to share his stories with the world. He dedicates his first book to his father, James Davis Sr., who passed away on February 3, 2022.
Marvel writes, “Among the heavens exists the law of the gods. Zeus, king of Olympus, believes that the world has forgotten him and his fellow Olympians and, therefore, executes judgment to destroy half the population, which goes against the sacred law. The wise council of the gods, Athena, cannot accept her father’s judgment, and with the Olympians picking sides between Zeus and Athena, a war ensues. The goddess of wisdom, along with her allies, embarks on adventures that will have battles shake all of Gaea and the cosmos for the sake of mankind. She must find allies outside the Olympians to help her fight and for a chance at being victorious against the great mountain of Olympus.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.W. Marvel’s spellbinding tale offers a fascinating take on the stories of the Olympians, bringing them into the modern day.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Ancients: Tritogeneia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories