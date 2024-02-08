David Roller’s New Book, "Beauty from Ashes," is a Captivating Collection of Stories Spanning Decades Centering Around the Growth of a Festival in a Rural Indiana Town
Recent release “Beauty from Ashes” from Page Publishing author David Roller is a book of stories originally written for the author’s wife as she battled Leukemia. It follows the moving lives of the residents of Sweetwater Valley in Brown County, Indiana, over the years as they prepare for a festival.
Shelbyville, IN, February 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Roller, an accomplished writer and retired nurse, has completed his new book, “Beauty from Ashes”: a gripping and potent tale of diversity and love triumphing over everything.
“In 1925, the road up Sweetwater Creek was the actual bed of Sweetwater Creek,” writes author David Roller. “One would find poles along the route to use as pry bars to lift car and wagon axles out of ruts and potholes, according to my father. It was a rough place under where the Sweetwater Lake rests today. It is a nice and pretty thing that covers up an ugly history of incest in that area. In fact, that is one of three generally accepted factors for incest to occur, not one of which gets you near to anything as ugly as human nature itself. People think about rugged terrain, unnatural distancing between an eldest or only daughter and her mother, and a dominating patriarchal influence. These notions come from reading true crime and grit magazine articles about the Goler and the Colt families of rural Canada and rural Australia, associating that perversion with groups as far removed from society as possible.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Roller’s riveting tale was originally written to entertain Roller’s wife as she bravely battled Leukemia. It is a continuation of the author’s book, “Harbingers of Spring,” and presents the growth of a festival in Brown County, Indiana over the course of several decades. Inspired by Roller’s upbringing on his grandfather’s farm in Sweetwater Valley, “Beauty from Ashes” gives readers a glimpse at what life could look like if everyone worked in harmony towards the same goal.
David Roller bravely tackles the difficult issues brought about in a rural town, such as racism and forbidden love. He takes inspiration from Scripture to form his narrative and present a strong moral. Readers are sure to find value within Roller’s meaningful and persuasive writing.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “Beauty from Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
