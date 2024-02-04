Charleston’s Local Choice Spirits Launches Division Program for New Spirits Brands a Chance to Build Generational Wealth
Craft spirits enthusiasts and new businesses bypass the hurdles of launching a beverage company with a Local Choice Division and use of Charleston’s first distillery.
Charleston, SC, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local Choice, Inc. is calling for spirits enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, who have been looking for opportunities to launch their own spirits company, to take part in the Local Choice® License/Division Program. Local Choice announced the program to create opportunity for those who have wanted to launch their own spirits company, but may have been restricted by the many obstacles in the industry, including the high costs and legal requirements to enter into the market. Those who take part in the Division Program will be able to license Local Choice trademarks and intellectual property, federal and local licenses, as well as make use of the Striped Pig Distillery, Charleston’s oldest distillery, its staff, back office, legal and accounting resources to create a fully functioning alcohol/spirits company at a fraction of the cost of building and staffing one’s own distillery. Local Choice® License/Division Program allows participants to overcome some of the biggest industry startup hurdles, so the division holder is free to focus on creating and marketing their brands. Those interested should contact: divisions@stripedpigdistillery.com.
Founded in 2011, Local Choice, Inc. has a long history of creating out-of-the-box ideas and innovative programs within the spirits industry, and the company announced this Division program to address a growing need in the market for smaller distillers, startups, and branding experts seeking to enter the space. “We have seen a surge in people interested in starting their own spirits beverage company,” says Local Choice, Inc. Chief General Counsel Thomas Kastelz. “The biggest roadblock for most is the start-up costs in the millions. We’ve created a program that alleviates this hurdle and allows more people to make an impact in the market,” he added.
The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery, a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrated its 10th birthday last year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Striped Pig helped revive the distillery scene in Charleston when it opened its doors in North Charleston in 2013, becoming the holy city’s first distillery since Prohibition. Its origin story is one of ‘great curiosity’ and a nod to some tongue-in-cheek US history, brought to life by their beloved Striped Pig mascot Jackson, who used to make appearances at the Distillery and even downtown Charleston.
Local Choice Spirits has been building brands and working to elevate the spirits industry since 2011, bringing community prosperity and celebration together and changing the meaning of drinking responsibly through its Sip & Share platform, which gives back dollars to community causes. In partnership with the Striped Pig, the companies have continued supporting the local community, encouraging celebrating responsibly together and making headlines for raising over $40,000 for local veteran organizations; receiving over 100 of the highest industry awards in every genre of spirits in the most prestigious industry competitions across the board; and, for driving the distillery scene in Charleston and the wider industry forward with firsts, like Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon release and launching the first bourbon on the blockchain. With nearly a decade of experience and a solid track record of delivering socially responsible beverages, while simultaneously impacting the economic empowerment of communities, Striped Pig Distillery and Local Choice, Inc. CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti was recently honored in Forbes 50 over 50 list and is author of Amazon #1 best seller Alphabet Soup: The ABCs of NFTs and Other Blockchain Acronyms. Pixie is also the CEO and owner of Ghost Monkey Brewery and Charleston’s prominent Skirt. Magazine, which has been empowering women for over 25 years.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405
For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
Contact: Thomas Kastelz, Esq. - divisions@stripedpigdistillery.com
