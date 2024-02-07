Loveforce International Releases Valentine’s Love Ballads by Billy Ray Charles and Ami Cannon
On Friday, February 9, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles that are romantic love ballads by Billy Ray Charles and Ami Cannon.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 9, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. Both of the singles are romantic love ballads. One is a Soul-R&B romantic Ballad and the other is an Adult Contemporary romantic ballad.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Is It Good To You?” It is a soul song that is a cross between a romantic, slow, soulful, Teddy Pendergrass ballad and "Cry Together" by the O’Jays. It's got a slow, pleasurable groove and mellow instrumentation. Lyrically it is written from the perspective of a protagonist who is still in love with his woman and loves loving her despite all of the ups and downs in their years-long relationship and their lives. It's slow groove song with lyrical honesty.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "Special One Of The Heart.” It is a very special Valentine's song. It is in the Adult Contemporary genre. It is mellow, sentimental, and romantic. It harkens back to days of a small, intimate, musical combo of acoustic guitar, Hammond organ and kickdrum and snare brushes, playing light music that caressed patron’s ears as they danced with the love of their life. The melody is lightly lush, the instrumentation is meant to evoke tranquil joy and the beat is meant to keep people moving.
“Two finer romantic love ballads cannot be found on any label’s release schedule this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Is It Good To You?” It is a soul song that is a cross between a romantic, slow, soulful, Teddy Pendergrass ballad and "Cry Together" by the O’Jays. It's got a slow, pleasurable groove and mellow instrumentation. Lyrically it is written from the perspective of a protagonist who is still in love with his woman and loves loving her despite all of the ups and downs in their years-long relationship and their lives. It's slow groove song with lyrical honesty.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "Special One Of The Heart.” It is a very special Valentine's song. It is in the Adult Contemporary genre. It is mellow, sentimental, and romantic. It harkens back to days of a small, intimate, musical combo of acoustic guitar, Hammond organ and kickdrum and snare brushes, playing light music that caressed patron’s ears as they danced with the love of their life. The melody is lightly lush, the instrumentation is meant to evoke tranquil joy and the beat is meant to keep people moving.
“Two finer romantic love ballads cannot be found on any label’s release schedule this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories