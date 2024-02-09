Author Chris Cochrane’s New Book, "Castle Forks," Follows a Father & Son Who Are Drawn Into a Magical World Full of Shadowy Enemies They’ll Have to Defeat to Return Home
Recent release “Castle Forks” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Cochrane is a compelling novel that centers around a young boy named Chris and his father who, while on a hunting trip, are invited to a castle, inside which a magical world lies in wait. Together, they’ll have to fight dangerous enemies if they hope to save the world and return home or lose everything they love.
Colorado Springs, CO, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Cochrane, a salesman with a BS degree in marketing, has completed his new book, “Castle Forks”: a captivating story that follows a young boy and his father as an innocent hunting trip turns into the fantasy adventure of a lifetime in which they’ll be tasked with defending the world from legions of dark, shadowy forces.
Fond of nature, sports, fantasy, and sci-fi movies and TV shows, author Chris Cochrane draws his writing inspiration from the world around him but most especially from his family. A wild and active imagination has helped Cochrane to invent weird and wacky words, phrases, and creatures with which to delight his children. At his wife Stephanie’s suggestion, he began to write his stories down so that other children could enjoy them too.
The author writes, “Chris Cochrane never imagined abandoning school for a dangerous life in Castle Forks. He never wanted to fight immortal Demon Shadows. And he certainly didn’t ask to risk his life protecting the whole world.
“While on a hunting trip with his father in the wooded mountains, a magical creature invites them to an invisible castle hidden in plain sight. A castle that brings with it an impossible world, lifelong secrets, and an ancient enemy that wants to destroy humanity.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Chris Cochrane’s engaging tale is an expertly paced adventure that’s sure to keep the pages turning as readers follow along, encountering shocking twists and turns along the way. Brimming with brilliant and creative world building, “Castle Forks” will leave readers spellbound as they discover the answer to the ultimate question of whether or not Chris and his father have what it takes to save the world, or if the demon shadows will win forever.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Castle Forks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
