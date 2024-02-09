Author Chris Cochrane’s New Book, "Castle Forks," Follows a Father & Son Who Are Drawn Into a Magical World Full of Shadowy Enemies They’ll Have to Defeat to Return Home

Recent release “Castle Forks” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Cochrane is a compelling novel that centers around a young boy named Chris and his father who, while on a hunting trip, are invited to a castle, inside which a magical world lies in wait. Together, they’ll have to fight dangerous enemies if they hope to save the world and return home or lose everything they love.