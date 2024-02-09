Elder Elvin Taylor’s Newly Released “Give It Up To God” is an Insightful Discussion of the Mind of God
“Give It Up To God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Elvin Taylor is an articulate examination of key questions of faith that many Christians may run into during their journey of spiritual growth.
Gary, IN, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Give It Up To God”: a helpful resource for rejuvenation of faith. “Give It Up To God” is the creation of published author, Elder Elvin Taylor, who is the father of five adult children, grandfather to twenty-three grandchildren, and currently has eight great-grandchildren. He was recently married on February 14, 2023, at the age of sixty-five. Elvin graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1975 and from Ball State University in 1980. He is a veteran of the United States Navy.
Taylor shares, “My first book, Give It Up to God, begins my journey into exploring the mind of God. The book delves into the following questions: How do we get to know God? Why do we do the work of God? Why must we suffer as Christians? Why must we trust God? And why do we anxiously await Jesus’s triumphant return? Being a historian at heart has always led me to believe in spiritual things that require faith beyond seeing. When we give it up to God, we are totally surrendering our lives as we know it to Him. I love the Lord, and I believe that this book will encourage, inform, and inspire others to seek God while it is still light.
“We love and cherish you all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Elvin Taylor’s new book will resonate with many who have sought connection with God and may feel they have strayed from his grace.
Consumers can purchase “Give It Up To God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Give It Up To God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
