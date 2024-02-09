Richard E. Murff’s Newly Released “Turn Your Eyes” is a Thrilling Tale of Faith and Deception as a Young Woman Finds Herself in Terrible Danger
“Turn Your Eyes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard E. Murff is a captivating fiction that showcases the realities and dangers of the human trafficking epidemic as a shocking tale unfolds.
Saltillo, MS, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Turn Your Eyes”: a heart-stopping narrative that will have readers racing to see what awaits a pair of kidnapped women. “Turn Your Eyes” is the creation of published author, Richard E. Murff, who resides in Saltillo, Mississippi, with Lynda, his wife of forty-seven years. He is a graduate of Ole Miss. His writing is inspired by his Christian faith and past experiences. Richard and Lynda are blessed with two children and five grandchildren. He is a talented singer and enjoys playing the guitar and golfing. Much of his time is spent as a volunteer in various Christian causes.
Murff shares, “Bonehead’s eyes squinted and shifted in the dim light to Ali’s left hand. He mashed the tab on her finger until it made a painful impression into her skin. Her engagement ring and wedding band added to the pain.
“Then he pointed his trembling finger at her right hand. 'What’s that?' he inquired. 'That J-O-N?'
Ali looked down, then back at Bonehead. 'That’s my Jesus of Nazareth ring.' She defiantly pulled the ring to her breast. 'My husband gave it to me.'
“Bonehead turned toward Charlie who stood hunched over with his head resting on his arm and his arm pressed against the door. 'Charlie, give me the hammer.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard E. Murff’s new book raises awareness and captivates the imagination through an emotionally charged narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Turn Your Eyes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turn Your Eyes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories